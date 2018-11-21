Surveillance video shows Barry University student leaving dorm with suspected killer

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Barry University student leaving her dorm earlier this year shortly before she was killed.

The video shows a man walking beside Priscilla Torres, 19, as she walked out of the dorm building Feb. 10 in Miami Shores.

Police identified that man as Jaime Luis Plasencia, 18, who is suspected of killing her.

Authorities said Torres, who was originally reported missing, was found shot to death in Little Havana.

Her car, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, was found engulfed in flames Feb. 13 in Miami Gardens.

Several interviews with Torres' friends and classmates helped lead police back to Plasencia.

He's accused of killing the young woman and stealing her car before setting it on fire.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Plasencia is charged with first-degree murder in Torres' death and is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.