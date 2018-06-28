Surveillance video shows mailman damaging mailbox

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A video shows a mail truck rolling up and delivering a knockout to a curbside mailbox at a home in Miami-Dade's Countrywalk neighborhood.

Jose Fernandez said the driver attempted "to make it seem like nothing happened.”

"He put in the mail like its all dandy and just drives off," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said that when he noticed the mail box had been damaged he decided to check the surveillance video. He later took the images to the Post Office and confronted the mailman.

"We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. This behavior does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," A Post Office representative wrote in a statement.

The Miami Postmaster claims they are working with Fernandez to resolve the situation "to the customer’s satisfaction."

Fernandez said he just wants his mailbox restored.

"I don’t want him to lose his job," Fernandez said. "But Dude come on! Let us know whats going on! Come clean!"



