Suspect apprehended after ramming car into police cruiser, leading officers on chase

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect was apprehended early Thursday after he rammed his car into a Miami-Dade police cruiser and led officers on a brief chase before crashing into an SUV, police said.

The incident began shortly before 3 a.m. at a gas station near Northwest 47th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers noticed a Mercedes-Benz with damage to the rear and wanted to check on the driver. As they approached the car, the driver rammed one of the police cruisers and fled south on Northwest 27th Avenue, Zabaleta said.

Police pursued the car for a few blocks before it crashed into a Mercedes-Benz SUV at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street.

Zabaleta said the suspect complained of injuries from the crash and was taken to Hialeah Hospital to be treated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.