MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The stabbing was reported at 6869 NW 179th St.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman said the suspect was apprehended at an apartment building at 717 SW 11th Ave. in Miami.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.