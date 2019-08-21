Suspect in synagogue shooting near North Miami Beach arrested

Carlints St. Louis, 30, has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect in the July 28 synagogue shooting near North Miami Beach has been arrested.

The suspect, identified Tuesday by Miami-Dade police as Carlints St. Louis, was in a black Chevrolet Impala when he stopped in front of Young Israel of Greater Miami and fired his gun.

St. Louis, 30, of Hallandale Beach, is a Hertz rental car employee. He was arrested Tuesday at a shopping center in North Miami Beach, according to an arrest affidavit.

Yosef Lifshutz, 68, who is also known as Warren Lifshutz, was approaching the synagogue before Sunday evening prayer when he was wounded. He tried to escape the gunfire, but he collapsed on the ground.

Lifshutz was born in Rochester, New York, and is an active member of Young Israel of Greater Miami. He has undergone about 17 surgeries since the shooting, according to The Yeshiva World.

After the shooting received worldwide attention, detectives used data from license plate readers and St. Louis' cellphone records to identify him as a suspect.

St. Louis filed a police report with the Hallandale Beach Police Department saying that his 9 mm semi-automatic pistol had been stolen from his car. When he was arrested, officers found a loaded semi-automatic firearm magazine inside the Toyota Corolla he was driving.

Detectives learned the Hornady brand ammunition that was in the magazine matched the 9 mm casings that crime scene investigators found outside the synagogue, police said.

St. Louis is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is facing charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

