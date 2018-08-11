Drunken driver slams into Miami-Dade patrol car, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A drunken driver crashed his car into a Miami-Dade County police patrol car early Saturday along State Road 112 in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to investigators, the man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta near Northwest 27th Avenue around 7 a.m. when he struck the police car. The crash briefly caused several lanes to close, but they have since been reopened to traffic.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics treated the officer and the other driver for minor injuries at the scene.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested, police said.

