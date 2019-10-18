SUV driven by 92-year-old crashes into Casa Latin Cafe

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 92-year-old driver crashed his SUV into a café Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred at Casa Latin Café on Southwest 40th Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed a gaping hole in the facade of the business.

There was an SUV behind the police tape in a parking space in front of the business.

Police said it appeared the elderly driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the SUV crashing into the business.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

