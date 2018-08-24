SWAT team negotiating with barricaded man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is barricaded inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade County.

SWAT officers are surrounding the home along Southwest 113th Passage and Southwest 240th Street.

A negotiator was using a megaphone to communicate with the man inside and trying to tell him to come out with others who are inside. At one point, he even said to flick a light on and off to signal that everyone is OK.

Neighbors who were evacuated from their homes told Local 10 News it began late Thursday night.

