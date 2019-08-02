Swimming advisories issued for 2 South Florida beaches

Associated Press

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Miami-Dade County health officials issued swimming advisories Friday for two beaches after tests found a bacteria that makes the areas unsafe to swim.

The beaches are Crandon South Beach in Key Biscayne and Haulover Beach South. The advisory recommends not swimming at either of these beaches.

Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County investigators warned they detected enterococci bacteria -- which is an indicator of fecal contamination -- in water samples that were collected.

The department issues the advisories to prevent to people from getting infections. Children and adults with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. The most common symptoms associated include vomiting, diarrhea, headache and fever. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections are also possible.

According to the Department of Health, the prevalence of the bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

For more information about the advisories, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program site or call 850-245-4240.

