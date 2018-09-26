Teacher carjacked at gunpoint outside elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teacher was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday in the parking lot of an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities announced Wednesday.

The incident was reported just before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Biscayne Gardens Elementary School at 560 NW 151st St.

According to Miami-Dade police, the teacher, Flora Martinez, 59, was approached by the culprit as she was getting into her car in the teachers' parking lot.

Police said the man, who was armed with a gun, demanded Martinez's keys.

Martinez handed the keys over and ran toward the school, authorities said.

Police said a second person entered Martinez's vehicle and the duo drove away.

The thieves didn't get far, however, as the driver crashed the vehicle into a curb as he was leaving the parking lot, causing the car to become disabled.

Police said both men got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Martinez was not injured during the carjacking.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





