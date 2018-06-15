Teacher, grandmother accused of fraudulently receiving housing, subsidies

Latravia Ferguson, 26, and her grandmother, Ruby Collier, were arrested on charges of public assistance fraud, organized scheme to defraud and third-degree grand theft.

DORAL, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County school teacher and her grandmother are accused of duping the county out of public housing money.

Latravia Ferguson, 26, and her grandmother, Ruby Collier, 58, were arrested on charges of public assistance fraud, organized scheme to defraud and third-degree grand theft.

Miami-Dade police said Ferguson and Collier fraudulently received Section 8 housing and financial subsidies from the Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development.

Police said Ferguson is a teacher at Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens.

