Teen arrested in connection with foster mother shooting, abduction of 2 kids

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old accused of participating in the shooting of a foster mother and the abduction of two children in southwest Miami-Dade was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said Christopher Edwards was taken into custody at his home in Miami Gardens with the assistance of U.S. marshals.

According to detectives, Candi Johnson, 34, and Edwards went to the 77-year-old victim's home early Friday morning and demanded Johnson's two children, a 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, be returned to them.

Authorities said the foster mother refused to give them up and a struggle ensued.

The victim was shot multiple times, police said.

After the shooting, police said Johnson took the kids back to her home on Northwest 87th street, where she was arrested.

The wounded foster mother was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The children were found unharmed and are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Johnson lost custody of her two children after she was charged with child neglect in April.

Edwards and Johnson face multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to kidnap and armed burglary.



