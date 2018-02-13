Teen boy struck, killed by car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A teenager was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday in Miami Gardens.
Miami Gardens police said the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. on County Line Road near Northwest Seventh Avenue.
More News Headlines
Police said a teen boy was struck by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.
A view from Sky 10 showed a red car with front-end damage stopped in the road.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The victim's identity hasn't yet been released.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.