Teen driving without license charged in fatal southwest Miami-Dade crash

Lazaro Sanchez, 16, is accused of driving without a license in a crash that killed his 15-year-old passenger, Shandel Mio, in August 2018.

MIAMI - A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in connection with a Homestead crash that killed a 15-year-old passenger in the car he was driving.

Lazaro Sanchez was arrested Tuesday. He faces one felony count of driving with a suspended license involving death, reckless vehicular homicide and grand theft of a vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant, Sanchez was driving a Toyota Scion without a license last August when the car veered off Southwest 112th Avenue and then crossed into oncoming traffic, slamming into two other vehicles.

Shandel Mio, a 15-year-old freshman at Homestead High School, was riding in the front passenger seat of the car at the time. He was killed in the crash.

Sanchez and three other people in the other vehicles were hurt.

According to the warrant, Sanchez never obtained or was issued a Florida driver's license.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered to be placed on house arrest. Sanchez will only be allowed to go to school, religious services or doctor's appointments and cannot drive a vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.