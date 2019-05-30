Teen kills father of 2 to steal fake gold chain in Opa-locka, police say

Antione Lynch, left, and Jaquavius Matthews, right, were arrested Thursday and face charges in a recent murder in Opa-locka.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Omar Alvarez was wearing a fake gold chain when he died on Monday, but it's likely that 16-year-old Antione Lynch didn't know it.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives believe Lynch mistook it for gold when he decided to shoot the 29-year-old father of two four times in the torso during a Monday afternoon robbery at 90 Bahman Avenue in Opa-locka.

Detective Lee Cowart said police officers arrested Lynch and his getaway driver, 18-year-old Jaquavius D. Matthews, on Thursday. Both Lynch and Matthews face first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Alvarez, who worked as a truck driver, was standing outside of this mother's home when Lynch shot him and took his fake gold chain and cell phone.

Cowart, a spokesman for the department, also said detectives have the murder weapon and are still investigating the murder. They are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.