MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager was shot Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 84th Street and Second Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the call came in as a teenage boy shot and that the victim was taken to the nearest trauma center.

No other details were immediately released.

