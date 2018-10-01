Teen struck by car, flown to Nicklaus Children's Hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. on Southwest 107th Avenue near Southwest 176th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the teenage girl was flown to Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Police said the driver of the car that struck the child stayed at the scene.

"I could tell in his face that he felt some type of remorse," Ervin Lawrence, who lives near the site of the crash, told Local 10 News.

A shoe and a backpack could be seen in the middle of Southwest 107th Avenue.

Lawrence said he rushed over to help the girl, who was bleeding, and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

"You really don't want to move her because you don't know how bad she was hurt," he recalled.

Lawrence said it was dark at the time because the street lights were off. Although the speed limit is 30 mph, Lawrence said he's seen vehicles travel much faster.

Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

