The Children's Trust Family Expo opens Sept. 7

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Children's Trust 2019 Family Expo is taking place this Saturday. The 13th annual free and family-centric event will open its doors to a crowd of thousands at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.

Along with longtime favorite exhibitors, storybook characters, big ticket raffles and fun indoor and outdoor activities, the Family Expo will feature a Baptist Health silent dance party, live animal exhibition and free The Children's Trust backpack giveaway for kids who show up when the doors open at 9 a.m.

The Family Expo also provides an excellent opportunity for parents to learn about the myriad of resources available to them.

"Being a parent is the most wonderful job you can have, but sometimes it gets incredibly challenging, and it's important to know you are not out there alone," said Trust President and CEO James Haj. "There are so many services and providers throughout this community to help with all aspects of raising children and building stronger families, and the Family Expo is the place where you'll find them."

The Children's Trust Family Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission, parking, activities and entertainment are all free.

For more information about The Children's Trust Family Expo, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.



