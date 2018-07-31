Thief steals disabled man's van from behind church in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for the thief who stole a disabled man's van that was parked in the grass behind a church in Miami Gardens.

The theft was reported Sunday at Holy Family Episcopal Church on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Kenneth Robert, 65, told Local 10 News he was coming out of a service Sunday with his 2-year-old granddaughter when he realized his van was gone.

The van is a burgundy, 2000 Toyota Sierra and has been fixed up to help Robert drive and move around with his disability.

He said he is distraught and has lost his independence without his van.

"All I have to say is, I'm praying for you. I pray to god for our forgiveness," Robert said in a message to whoever stole his van. "I don't know who did it, but you shouldn't do these things."

The church does not have surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

