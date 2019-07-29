Thief targets at least 5 homes for packages in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a thief who targeted at least five homes last week, where he stole packages that had just been delivered, authorities announced Monday.

The first incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northeast 104th Street.

Police said four more homes were targeted Friday beginning at 12:51 p.m.

Because the package thefts occurred shortly after each package had been delivered, detectives believe the thief is following delivery trucks.

Police said they have notified FedEx about the thefts.

The thief was captured on surveillance footage during the incidents and was driving a black Mazda CX-7 or CX-9, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Sgt. Zalonis at 305-759-2468, ext. 7203, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



