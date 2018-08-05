Thieves break into 26 cars in one night, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A group of thieves broke into more than two dozen cars early Sunday in the Ives Estates and Norland sections of northeast Miami-Dade County, police said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the thieves smashed windows and stole loose items from 26 vehicles. The thieves targeted the parking lots of two apartment complexes in the 700 and 800 blocks of Northeast 195th Street, Zabaleta said. Residents at an apartment complex in the 18800 block of Northeast Third Court also reported vehicle thefts.

Zabaleta said the thieves left air bags, radios and fixed items.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

