Thieves rob lunch truck owner of cash, snacks in southwest Miami-Dade

Themetrius Dorsey, 18, of Miami, is accused of robbing a lunch truck owner in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man has been arrested and two others remain on the loose after a lunch truck owner was robbed of cash and snacks in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. Monday outside the victim's home in the area of Southwest 123rd Drive and 200th Street.

According to an arrest report, the victim was cleaning his lunch truck when he was approached by three people who were all armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Police said Themetrius Dorsey, 18, of Miami, and his two accomplices took the victim's wallet, which contained $200, his cellphone and $450 in cash from the right front pocket of his pants.

According to the arrest report, the victim was held up at gunpoint by Dorsey and another thief while the third person searched his truck.

Police said the thieves took snacks from the truck before fleeing from the scene headed east.

The victim called authorities and Miami-Dade police spotted Dorsey, but he fled from officers, authorities said.

Police said he was eventually apprehended in the backyard of a home in the area of Southwest 121st Avenue and 196th Terrace.

Dorsey faces charges of armed robbery and armed burglary. Police are still searching for the two other people involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

