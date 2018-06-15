Tires, rims stolen from 2 cars in Miami Gardens neighborhood

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Residents in a Miami Gardens neighborhood woke up Friday morning to find the tires and rims missing from their cars.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a white sport utility vehicle speeding along Northwest 39th Court across Honey Hill Drive. The owners of the cars believe the person or people inside may have been responsible for the thefts.

"When I came outside, I see them sitting on bricks, basically," one of the owners, who asked not to be identified, told Local 10 News.

He said a friend woke him up and told him what happened.

"I have to find transportation now," he said. "I have to work the claims with insurance."

The thief or thieves stole eight wheels and tires and broke the windows of three other cars.

A similar incident happened days earlier in southwest Miami-Dade County, where 13 vehicles had their tires and wheels stolen.

Police haven't said if the incidents are connected.

