'Today, we arrested one of our own,' Miami-Dade police director announces

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that one of his officers had been arrested.

Perez did not immediately name the employee, but said that "this serves as a reminder that we will always rigorously investigate allegations against our personnel in the pursuit of justice."

Perez also thanked the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office for assisting the department in the case.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle called Perez a "true leader."

No other details about the arrest have been released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Today, we arrested one of our own. This serves as a reminder that we will always rigorously investigate allegations against our personnel in the pursuit of justice. No one is above the law. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) August 14, 2018

I need to thank you because your staff was instrumental during this case and there is more work to come. #collaboration is key. https://t.co/dVaASocgeh — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) August 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.