Tracking male pythons leads hunters to massive pregnant Burmese python

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A colossal python catch was made over the weekend at Big Cypress National Preserve that broke records. Not only did her size break records, she also had a record number of eggs.

Researchers at the national preserve said the female Burmese python was more than 17 feet long and was carrying 73 developing eggs.

The python weighed a whopping 140 pounds.

The capture was dubbed the preserve’s largest ever.

Researchers said male pythons with implanted radio transmitters were actually used to track breeding females.

"Once they do locate the female, the distance they travel in a day will be severely reduced. They will kind of circle an area and that way the scientists will know that male has found a female ready to breed, and that's exactly what this lead to," python hunter and founder of Swamp Apes Tom Rahill said.

Rahill said the transmitters are helping control the python population, which poses a great threat to native wildlife in South Florida

"It's a big, breeding female. Those type of captures are really going to make a dent in the population of pythons in the Everglades," Rahill said.

Researchers at the preserve said they not only remove the invasive snakes, but their capture allows for them to also collect data and learn how the pythons are using the preserve.

