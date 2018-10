Firefighters extinguish the flames from a tractor-trailer fire on the Gratigny Parkway at Northwest 42nd Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning on the Gratigny Parkway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said firefighters were called to a tractor-trailer fire on the Gratigny Parkway at Northwest 42nd Avenue shortly after 7:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

