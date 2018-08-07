Tractor-trailer overturns on Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported near Northwest 199th Street, close to Hard Rock Stadium.

Initial reports came in that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said all northbound lanes have since been shut down just south of Miramar Parkway.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.