Train collides with car stuck under railroad crossing boom gate

This Google Maps image shows where a car collided with a train Friday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman said her car was on the train tracks when a railroad crossing boom gate descended over it and she was trapped.

As the train approached, she said she had no choice but to abandon her car on the tracks to save herself.

The car and the train collided Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County near Barnes Park and Tropical Park, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue personnel responded to Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 39th Street, west of the Palmetto Expressway. No one was injured.

