Train strikes semi-truck in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A train struck a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and North River Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews arrived to find that the side of the truck and hood had been struck, causing the truck to leak fuel.

No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

A hazmat team remained at the scene mitigating the leak until officials with Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management arrived.

"MDFR advises motorists to remain vigilant when approaching railroad crossings," a MDFR spokesperson said in an email. "Do not stop no less than 15 feet from a railroad crossing and proceed only when safety signals have indicated that you can do so."

