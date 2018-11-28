Train strikes semi-truck in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A train struck a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.
The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and North River Drive.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews arrived to find that the side of the truck and hood had been struck, causing the truck to leak fuel.
No injuries were reported.
A hazmat team remained at the scene mitigating the leak until officials with Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management arrived.
"MDFR advises motorists to remain vigilant when approaching railroad crossings," a MDFR spokesperson said in an email. "Do not stop no less than 15 feet from a railroad crossing and proceed only when safety signals have indicated that you can do so."
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.