Trapper removes alligator from Miami-Dade neighborhood

nfocus/SXC

MIAMI - Officials say a trapper was called after a 9-foot-long alligator was spotted walking along a sidewalk in a Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Katie Purcell tells news outlets that the reptile was reported Friday morning in a neighborhood west of Coral Gables.

Someone posted video of the animal to an Instagram account called "onlyindade." It’s received more than 100,000 views.

FWC hired a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the animal. It wasn’t clear if it would be relocated or killed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.