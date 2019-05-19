Trayvon Martin's mother will run for Miami-Dade County Commission

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Sybrina Fulton, the mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, has decided to run for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission with a focus on the issue of gun violence.

"Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission," Fulton said in a statement. "Our county must continue moving forward so our families are safe from violence, can afford to live in Miami-Dade, and have access to good paying jobs."

District 1 covers Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, two areas plagued by gun violence. Democrat Barbara Jordan currently represents the district.

Neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman shot and killed Martin while the 17-year-old was walking through a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. A year later, Zimmerman was acquitted in a trial that drew international attention.

Since Martin's death, Fulton has worked as a community activist. More recently, she has joined activists after the Parkland school shooting, calling for more restrictions on gun ownership.

Fulton will make a public announcement at 2 p.m. Monday at the Bridging the Gap Academy in the 16100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka.



