Trooper tracks down driver who hit her patrol car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper tracked down and arrested a man who struck her patrol car as she conducted a traffic stop along Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Trooper Vanessa Franceschi suffered minor injuries Tuesday after Raumel Quntero slammed his white Honda civic into the back of her patrol car around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 41st Street, according to the arrest report. However, she quickly went into action, pursuing the fleeing driver who accelerated to a speed of 100 mph, the report said.

Franceschi forced Quntero's vehicle into a guardrail and arrested him, the report said. No one else was hurt in the incident, the report said.

Raumel Quntero was arrested on multiple charges.

Quntero, 20, of Hialeah, faces a number of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Two other troopers at the scene of the crash said they believed Ountero struck Franceschi's patrol car intentionally.

Franceschi, who suffered back injuries, was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

"That [Franceschi] was targeted because she is a law enforcement officer is outrageous, and we must continue to support our brave heroes by letting them know malicious attacks against law enforcement will not be tolerated in our communities," said Terry Rhodes, executive director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

