TSA catches python smuggling attempt through MIA

MIAMI - TSA agents never know what may come up during a security sweep at Miami International Airport these day.

Thankfully, the "Danger of the Day" did not pose any real risk to those traveling in the friendly skies, although you never know.

Monday afternoon, agents at MIA intercepted a live python that someone attempted to conceal within a computer hard drive.

The snake was identified as either a Ball or Royal Python, both of which are invasive species in South Florida and cause major damage to the ecosystem.

No word on whether the snake was being smuggled into or out of Miami, or whether the person who placed the python inside the hard drive has been apprehended.

