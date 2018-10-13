Turnpike police chase starts in Hammocks, ends in Cutler Bay

Officers' chase of the driver of a red pickup truck ends on the Florida Turnpike on Friday night. Image is courtey of @Vitaminnna

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A Friday night police chase started in Kendall's Hammocks neighborhood, and it ended on the Ronald Reagan Turnpike in Miami-Dade's Cutler Bay neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart said police officers responded to a home in the Hammocks about 8:15 p.m. They were dispatched to check on a man who relatives said was at risk.

Officers said the man assaulted a police officer and got in his red pickup truck. While he was speeding away, he crashed into a police car that was parked in front of the house.

The man sped away on 88th Street and got on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. The chase ended near the ramp to Southwest 184th Street, also known as Quail Roost Drive.

Officers said he was not cooperative when he got out of the car, so an officer was forced to deploy a Taser. Officers took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.