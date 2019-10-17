2 people shot at apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Two people were injured after gunshots were fired inside an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police investigated at the Garden View apartments at 11000 S.W. 200 St. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, 29-year-old Shamesha Thomas had been shot in the elbow. A male victim, whose name has not yet been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was treated at the scene; the man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

Local 10's Christian De La Rosa reported that there was chaos and confusion as people arrived at the apartment complex, and many residents were not allowed to go inside their homes.

Tanerva Watson, identified as the mother of the woman who was shot, told Local 10 that her daughter was an innocent bystander. She said the neighborhood is plagued with violence. "It's always something. I am afraid to go over there," she said, referring to the apartment complex.

Police took a man into custody, but said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

