Two men found wounded blocks apart in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds just blocks apart Wednesday in Miami Gardens, officials said.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the city of Miami Gardens, said just before 9 p.m. two gunmen approached two men who were sitting inside a car in the 18600 block of Northwest 28th Place. One of the men ran from the car and was shot, Clarke said.

Minutes later, another man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a gas station at Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, Clarke said.

Clarke said it was not clear whether the men were wounded in the same shooting.

Both victims are 21 years old and were taken to Aventura Hospital. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

