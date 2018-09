SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Police from multiple agencies were serving a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach police said an undercover operation led authorities to the home on 189th Terrace.

At least five people were sitting outside the home. Some of them were handcuffed.

A neighbor said he's seen "sketchy activity" at the home.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.