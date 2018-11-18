Vandals hit Cutler Bay Worship Center for third time

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Pastor Robert Augi may be fuming with frustration, but his faith is unwavering. Vandals hit the Cutler Bay Worship Center again Saturday night, breaking into a school on the property.

A window was busted out and things inside were damaged throughout. Workers spent Sunday cleaning up the mess.

"Whatever they could make a mess of. Nothing big was taken. Again, it's just senseless vandalism," Augi said.

The story is all too familiar for this pastor.

Local 10 News was there just last week after vandals hit the congregation.

Vandals used a fire extinguisher to spray the carpet and audio and video equipment and even smashed a television set.

Malicious acts have set the church back at least $10,000 from the prior two incidents. He’s praying this third attack on the church is the last.

