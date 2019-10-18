Vandals tear up pricey Halloween decorations in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A pair of Halloween vandals played a nasty trick on a Cutler Bay family Thursday night.

Surveillance video shows two brazen vandals knocking down and tearing up expensive Halloween decorations outside a Cutler Bay home.

Yami Pfeiffer said it's the second time in one night the vandals have struck while she and her children were home.

"I feel scared, concerned that they may take it to another level," she said.

Her 11-year-old son, Brandon, spent his allowance money that he saved through the year to pay for the costly decorations.

"I don't believe in blaming parents on what their kids do, but I do believe that they should take responsibility when they do something," Pfeiffer said.

