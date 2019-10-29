Vehicle crashes into liquor store at University Office Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle crashed into a liquor store Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the University Office Center at Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, near Florida International University.

An SUV could be seen completely inside the liquor store. There was a gaping hole in the storefront.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters said the SUV crashed into the store, causing its engine to catch on fire, creating a thick cloud of smoke.

Witnesses who work nearby in the same plaza said a woman and her daughter appeared to be trapped inside the SUV. A man who works upstairs said he helped the driver's daughter out of the SUV.

It was not immediately known how the crash occurred.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.