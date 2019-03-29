Venezuela's 'first lady' gets keys to city of Miami, Miami-Dade County

After meeting President Donald Trump in Washington and first lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Fabiana Rosales, the 26-year-old mother the White House welcomed as the first lady of Venezuela, is spending time in Miami-Dade County.
On Friday, Mayor Carlos A. Giménez gave Rosales a key to Miami-Dade County while praising the political activist's efforts to push for change in Venezuela. During her visit to City Hall, there was a round table discussion and a news conference.
Rosales told reporters she was in Miami to represent all of the mothers who are suffering in Venezuela. She said the shortages of food and medicine are hurting vulnerable children the most. Giménez is supporting Rosales drive for humanitarian aid Saturday in Doral.
"I am very familiar with the plight of the Venezuelan people. I was born in Cuba and came here when I was 6, so I understand what totalitarianism is," Giménez said. "I know about dictatorships and what socialism means."
Rosales has a tight agenda in South Florida. She will receive the key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suárez in Brickell. And after collecting aid starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the City of Doral Government Center, she will attend Sunday Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity and meet with Venezuelans at 4 p.m. at the Miami-Dade College campus in Doral.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - MARCH 12: Opposition leader and Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó speaks during a demonstration against the blackout and the Nicolás Maduro government on March 12, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.Juan Guaido, declared interim president by the National assembly and accepted by many members of the international community called a demonstration to protest against the blackout which is affecting Venezuela. According to his words, it a consequence of a corruption and mismanagement of the government of Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Rosales has been under the spotlight since Trump recognized her 35-year-old husband, Juan Guaidó, as Venezuela's interim president. In January, Guaidó invoked Venezuela's 1999 constitution as the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly to assume the interim presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, speaks while meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump and Rosales met to discuss recent developments in Venezuela.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Miami-Dade County is providing security for the events. Rosales, who was born in Merida and became an activist as a journalism student in Zulia, and Guaidó, an engineer and Leopoldo Lopez's protégé, have a 1-year-old daugher named Miranda Eugenia and a Labrador named Regulo.
Rosales worked as a spokesperson for local governments in Caracas and wed Guaidó in 2013. After her meeting with Trump, Maduro's administration announced Guaidó is banned from public office for 15 years. Rosales responded on Twitter.
"Despite the persecution, intimidation and even kidnappings of those who fight for a better Venezuela, the work has not stopped," Rosales wrote in Spanish. "Our commitment to Venezuelans is stronger than any low blow by the usurpers."
Intelligence agents detained Guaidó's chief of staff accusing him of terrorism. Despite the threats from Nicolas Maduro, Guaidó's activism hasn't stopped.
Rosales also has the support of Lopez's wife, Lilian Titori, 40, a mother of two. In 2014, Lopez, 47, was arrested. He was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for his leadership during massive protests and has been under under house arrest since 2017.
