Veterans arrive in South Florida for Wounded Warriors ride

AVENTURA, Fla. - About 50 veterans are set to participate in a Wounded Warriors ride this week in South Florida.

Wednesday was the precursor to the big event, with warriors getting outfitted for cycling equipment in Aventura that accommodates their injuries and to make the ride as comfortable as possible.

The veterans arrived in South Florida from all over the country to kick off the four-day soldier ride, put together by the Wounded Warrior Project.

"I'm so excited about doing this," Air Force veteran Jennifer Caudillo said.

Caudillo served for six years before she sustained an injury that required her lower leg to be amputated five months ago. Being part of these rides has helped her adjust to her new normal.

"Knowing the transition, to say, 'You are not alone. We are here for you. We are here to help you do all of this,'" she said.

The event kicks off Thursday in Miami Beach and will take warriors south to Key West.

"The support we get in South Florida, in Miami and the Keys is bar none the best," event organizer Nick Kraus said.

Those who participate said it’s more than just a ride. There's a deeper meaning for them that keeps them coming back.

"To remind yourself no matter what the issue is, no matter how disabled you are or are not, that you are still out there doing the best that you can do," Louisiana National Guard veteran Wendy Major said.

The ride begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Miami Beach. From there the warriors will head to Marlins Park and make the journey down south to the Keys. The ride will wrap up Saturday with a big celebration.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.