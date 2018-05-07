Victims identified in southwest Miami-Dade shooting involving neighbors

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed and one person was injured over the weekend in a shooting involving three neighbors, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:40 p.m. Saturday outside a home at 22650 SW 274th St.

Miami-Dade police said the neighbors got into an argument, and two of the men pulled out guns and fired.

All three men were shot, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and pronounced two of the men dead. They were identified Monday as Guillermo Martinez, 78, and Arian Loo, 35.

The third neighbor, Miguel Angel Jorge, 50, was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The motive for the dispute is unclear.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.