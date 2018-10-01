Victims' relatives hold up photos during court appearance of suspect in DUI crash

MIAMI - Relatives of those killed in a DUI crash on Interstate 95 in August appeared in court Monday, where the bond conditions were modified for the suspect in the case.

Lionel Orrego, 42, faces a number of charges, including four counts of manslaughter while driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

A Miami-Dade County judge ordered Orrego to surrender his passports and be placed on house arrest while he's out on bail. Orrego is not allowed to leave home except to go to work or meet with his attorney.

The victims' relatives held signs up with photos of the victims, demanding justice for them.

According to authorities, the victims were on the shoulder of the highway Aug. 31, coming to the aid of a victim of an earlier motorcycle crash when they were struck and killed in a series of collisions caused by Orrego's van.

The victims who died were identified as Alina Ghani, 21, Eugene Benjamin, 38, John Garzon, 25, and Meryl Diaz, 27.

"We don't have life," Diaz's father told reporters Monday outside the courtroom. "Our only daughter -- the best daughter that I can have in my life. (Those) who know that, who know us, know that we were the best family together. We showed her how to love."

Two men, Matthew Gutierrez, 22, and James Isadore, 38, were seriously injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition after the crash.

