Video captures SUV speeding out of shopping plaza parking lot after striking car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - It's something many people can relate to: You go to the store, to school or to the doctor's office only to come outside to find that someone struck your car with their vehicle and took off.

That's what Jessica, who asked Local10.com to withhold her last name, said happened to her last week after a trip to the grocery store in west Miami-Dade County.

Jessica said she was inside the Fresco supermarket at 14555 SW 42nd St. for less than 30 minutes March 29 when surveillance video from the supermarket captured an SUV striking the corner of the bumper of her blue Acura ILX while trying to park.

According to the time stamp on the video, the crash happened just as Jessica was paying for her groceries.

The driver pulled into the parking spot for a moment as witnesses walked past and then pulled out and sped out of the parking lot.

"This is the driver that hit my car in a parking lot and fled the scene," Jessica posted on her Facebook page, linking to the footage. "No note left behind, no remorse, no responsibility for their actions."

Jessica said a Miami-Dade police officer responded to the scene and reviewed surveillance video from another nearby business, but the video wasn't clear enough to make out the license plate.

The damage to Jessica's bumper is estimated to be a little less than $1,000.

Anyone with information about the driver of the SUV is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.