Video shows man in mosque day before he allegedly made threats

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Mosque surveillance video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows Brandyn Hernandez praying alongside Muslim congregants recorded a just day before he allegedly threatened to hurt and kill them.

Hernandez, 27, appeared in bond court Tuesday morning to face charges of making threats to kill or injure with prejudice of religion. He was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor and was ordered to stay away from the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens police, Hernandez made threats specifically against the congregation on Facebook containing several expletives saying in part:

"I'm going to ship your [expletive] back home, one by one with my bare hands."

"I''m going to burn that [expletive] to the ground and watch it burn."

"I'm going to have your hand, with no trial, no due process."

Congregants said Hernandez visited the mosque several times for services during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Brandyn Hernandez, 27, appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where he was placed on house arrest.

The Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens plans to continue its Ramadan services despite the threats.

In the video, Hernandez can be seen in the red shirt greeting men in the cleansing area as he carries a backpack. In another clip, he joined male congregants for the late evening prayer.

"People are nervous. They get scared so we had to call the local police," said Khalid Mirza, chairman of the Muslim Communities Association of South Florida.

Mirza said threats like one in Miami Gardens are increasingly common throughout the country and local law enforcement has been a big help.

"Since then, we have more security, and our own congregation members are also watching some newcomers in the building," Mirza said.

Asked whether the Miami Gardens mosque would be open less because of the threats, Mirza said no, adding that their Ramadan open houses continued Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.