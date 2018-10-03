Vigil honors young father killed in drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Family and friends gathered for a vigil Tuesday in honor of a young father who was killed in a drive-by shooting this weekend in northwest Miami-Dade County.

"We’re taking it real bad. We’re just heartbroken right now," said Sarita Lamb, the victim's cousin.

Miami-Dade County police said Marquel Brooks, 34, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Saturday near Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest 44th Street. Another man, 23-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

Brooks' girlfriend said he attended his son's junior league football game before he was shot. Photos taken Saturday show Brooks' son napping at his father's side on the bus ride home.

"His son is his best friend in the whole wide world," said Torod Allen, Brooks' brother. "We just need to know who did this. We’re not giving up until we find out who did this."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Miami-Dade County Police Department at 305-547-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

