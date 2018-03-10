Warehouse catches fire in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Fighters are responding to a two-alarm blaze at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are working to contain the fire at a building in the 5400 block of Northwest 37th Avenue.

The building, which is filled with flammable material, has been evacuated.

The address listed for the site of the fire is owned by Monison Pallets. The company specializes in manufacturing new and recycled wooden pallets and skids in either pine or hardwood species.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated.

