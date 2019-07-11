Warehouse unoccupied when fire breaks out, authorities say

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A warehouse was unoccupied Thursday morning when a fire broke out inside, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Jorman Body Shop near Southwest 104th Avenue and 196th Lane at 6:12 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the bay doors of the warehouse.

Authorities said crews entered the building and saw that the fire was coming from the front of the warehouse.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

