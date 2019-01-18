ATV, motorcycle ride outs begin across South Florida

MIAMI - The annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride outs that many in South Florida expect to occur on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday have already begun.

Sky 10 found riders on ATV's and motorcycles already on Miami roads during the Friday afternoon rush hour traffic

A large group of riders were seen moving in North Miami-Dade before congregating to fill up at a gas station at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Riders were spotted by Sky 10 popping wheelies, driving against traffic and disobeying traffic lights.

Over the past few years, the ride outs have become common on MLK Day with many traveling to South Florida to take part.

While most riders remain peaceful, others cause considerable danger on the roads, leading police to make moves to stop the rides.

Last year, Miami-Dade police reported eight felony arrests, nine misdemeanor and traffic arrests, four firearms seized, 18 violations and 72 ATVs and dirt bikes impounded.

